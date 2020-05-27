O’Fallon, Missouri, student makes face shields for first responders, health care workers

O'FALLON, Mo. — A high school student put his DIY skills to work in creating face shields for first responders and health care workers.
Jake Emge made more than 300 face shields and more than 4,500 ear saver clips for the Face Shield Initiative STL.
Those who are benefitting from the face shields include the O’Fallon Police Department, O’Fallon Fire Department, area hospitals and nursing homes.
Several organizations across the St. Louis area have created masks and face shields for first responders and health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
OTHER STORIES
- How to make your own face shield at home
- Show Me Kindness: 3D printers inside closed schools are working overtime to make masks
- Local credit union donates thousands of N95 masks for medical professionals
- $10 million St. Louis shade maker turns on a dime to make virus face shields
- Rockwood teachers using school's 3D printers to help make face shields
- How this Missouri university is helping on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis