O’Fallon, Missouri, student makes face shields for first responders, health care workers

O'FALLON, Mo. — A high school student put his DIY skills to work in creating face shields for first responders and health care workers.

Jake Emge made more than 300 face shields and more than 4,500 ear saver clips for the Face Shield Initiative STL.

Those who are benefitting from the face shields include the O’Fallon Police Department, O’Fallon Fire Department, area hospitals and nursing homes.

Several organizations across the St. Louis area have created masks and face shields for first responders and health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.