O'FALLON, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car accident in O’Fallon, Missouri.

The accident happened at North Main and Highway P around 7:10 a.m. and involves a police officer and a gray Mercedes.

Three people suffered minor injuries, according to a spokesperson from the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

Aerial images from Sky 5 showed a damaged police cruiser with airbags deployed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

