O'FALLON, Mo. — Two businesses in O'Fallon, Missouri are back open after they were evacuated following bomb threats Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Walmart and O’Charley’s Wednesday morning. Walmart is located at 1307 State Highway K and O’Charley’s is located at 2204 Highway K.

Police said both businesses are back open and there were no signs of a credible bomb threat, but they are still investigating.

