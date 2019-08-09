O'FALLON, Mo. — Police evacuated a Walmart on Sunday afternoon to investigate a bomb threat.

The threat happened at the Walmart Supercenter at 1307 State Highway K. The Shoe Carnival and Office Max occupying the same strip mall also closed.

The O'Fallon Police Department has asked everyone to stay away from the area while they investigate the legitimacy of the threat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

