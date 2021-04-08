Two O'Fallon police officers hurt while chasing after people suspected of stealing a car

Three people suspected of stealing a car ran from police officers, breaking fences, and causing damage.

O'FALLON, Mo. — Two O'Fallon police officers were injured while investigating a stolen car.

The officers were hurt after chasing three people who started running after the officers had identified themselves. Both officers had fallen over fences the suspects had broken while running away.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the O'Fallon Police Department received a notification about the stolen vehicle. The vehicle in question, a Toyota truck, passed one of the department's station readers on Knaust Rd., alerting officers. The car was reported stolen from Wentzville on Nov. 24.

Officers found the car near Shetland Pony Ct. and saw the three people walking from a backyard. The officers identified themselves as police and the three started to run. Officers told them to stop and then started chasing them. The three ran through yards and broke fences, causing damage to homes.

Two of the people were arrested. One of them had the key in his pocket.

The two officers were treated at a hospital nearby. One broke his arm, and the other hurt his shoulder.

St. Charles County Court is charging the two individuals with assault, resisting arrest, and property damage.