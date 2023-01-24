O'Fallon police seek help finding woman missing last seen Tuesday evening

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman last seen Tuesday evening.
Janice Arlene Bruns went missing at about 4:30 at p.m. Tuesday.
Bruns, 85, is 5-foot-2-inches, and 160 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a pink sweatshirt when last seen.
She has diminished mental capacity, according to the advisory.
She was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility 7092 S. Outer Road in O'Fallon in a black 2017 Ford Fusion bearing Missouri license plate: CR2G2W.
Police said Bruns left her assisted living facility to purchase groceries and has not returned. She is without needed medications.
Anyone seeing the missing person, vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the O'Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.