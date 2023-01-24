O'Fallon police seek help finding woman missing last seen Tuesday evening

The woman was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility at 7092 S. Outer Road in O'Fallon in a black 2017 Ford Fusion bearing MO, CR2G2W.

O'FALLON, Mo. — The O'Fallon Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman last seen Tuesday evening.

Janice Arlene Bruns went missing at about 4:30 at p.m. Tuesday.

Bruns, 85, is 5-foot-2-inches, and 160 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a pink sweatshirt when last seen.

She has diminished mental capacity, according to the advisory.

She was last seen leaving Delmar Assisted Living Facility 7092 S. Outer Road in O'Fallon in a black 2017 Ford Fusion bearing Missouri license plate: CR2G2W.

Police said Bruns left her assisted living facility to purchase groceries and has not returned. She is without needed medications.