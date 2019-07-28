TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri, woman was killed in a crash in Taney County Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded just before 3 p.m. along Highway 76 for the report of a crash.

The investigation revealed a 20-year-old man from Ava, Missouri, was behind the wheel when he drove off the right side of the road, over-corrected and got back on the road. The man drove off the right side of the road again and hit a fence.

He wasn't injured, but the crash killed 20-year-old Haley Allison, who was a passenger in the Ford Ranger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver was tested for alcohol, as required by Missouri law.

The investigation is ongoing.

More local news: