Off-duty police officer involved in double shooting in St. Louis

Two men were taken to the hospital, police said. The officer was not injured

ST. LOUIS — Two men are in the hospital Friday morning after a shooting involving an off-duty officer in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 11:19 p.m. Thursday at St. Louis Avenue and 19th Street. St. Louis Police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said there was a disturbance inside The Other Place Bar that spilled outside, and gunshots were exchanged.

The officer, who does not work for the city's department, was working a second job when the shooting occurred, Karnowski said.

St. Louis officers arrived at the scene and found one man with critical injuries, who was rushed to an area hospital. Another man who had been at the scene later arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance. He also was in critical condition, Karnowski said. The officer was not injured.

Police did not say what department the officer is from or what role the officer played in the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html