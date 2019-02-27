ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An off-duty St. Louis police officer was killed in a car crash in north county.

The crash involved two vehicles on Missouri Highway 367 near New Jamestown Road. Law enforcement had to close all southbound lanes of 367 while working to help those involved and investigate what happened.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the cars collided when one of them was going the wrong way, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Sources told 5 On Your Side the off-duty officer was the one driving in the wrong direction.

The highway patrol is still investigating what happened and hasn't released the victim's name at this time.