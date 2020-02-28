ST. LOUIS — In 2016, Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In honor of his service and sacrifice, the St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach established the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Scholarship. It is awarded to high school seniors who attend Ritenour, Pattonvillle and Troy Buchanan.

Applicants must be a senior at one of the three high schools, have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, be accepted to an accredited college or university, plan to attend full-time (at least 12 credit hours per semester) and be interested in an athletic-related profession or participated in athletics during high school.

A review committee will read and score all applicants based on their complete and accurate application, the content of the application, an essay, and a transcript. However, the Board members may request additional information or a formal interview.

The seniors who achieve the highest cumulative scores from the selection process will be awarded, according to the scholarship rules.

Snyder's widow, Elizabeth, will participate in the selection process.

Supplemental questions include what college or university the student plans to attend, extracurricular activities students are apart of and three future goals.

The deadline to apply is March 1 and the winner will receive $2,000 for college use.

The scholarship will be paid in two installments – one during fall semester and one during the spring semester. Students must provide grades from their first semester to receive their second scholarship check, according to the scholarship website.

For more information about the scholarship and how to apply, click here.

