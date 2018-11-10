ST. LOUIS — An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is facing charges after police said she slammed on the brakes to hurt two people in the back of her police car.

Charging documents said Lori Wozniak was called to a disturbance call where two people were arrested. She said the people who were arrested were saying rude things about her before they were loaded into her car.

Charging documents said she told her sargent that she wanted to drop them off at Riverview and 270, and that she would be slamming on the brakes at every stop sign.

While she was driving the passengers back to the station, she slammed on the brakes, causing both victims to slide around in the back seat, according to charging documents. One of the victims hit his head, causing a cut above his eye.

Documents said Wozniak claimed she was stopping for a dog to cross the street, but police did not see a dog when they reviewed her dash cam footage.

She was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault. She has not been taken into custody.

