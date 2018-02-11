ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after an officer was injured in St. Louis’ Hyde Park neighborhood Friday morning.

A police source told 5 On Your Side an officer was injured in an incident in the 3800 block of Blair Avenue. He was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown.

According to a detective on scene, the officer was impaled by something during a chase. Police were chasing a stolen car and it crashed into a light pole. It's unclear if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

