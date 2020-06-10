Officer injured after man headbutts him in St. Louis County

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Cranberry Lane after a man was threatening family members with a sword

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An officer was injured during an incident in St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, one officer was transported to a hospital with an injury they said was not life-threatening.

Around 1 p.m., officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call in the 9000 block of Cranberry Lane after a man was threatening family members with a sword.

A spokesperson said officers negotiated with the man for some time and tried to take him into custody, but during that time the man assaulted one of the officers by headbutting him in the face. The man was eventually taken into custody. Police said he is about 29 years old.

