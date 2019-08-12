COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police said East St. Louis officers shot a man who they say was armed after a traffic stop that turned into a foot pursuit late Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said in a press release that at 11:26 a.m., an East St. Louis Police Department officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop, police said, and a pursuit began.

The vehicle then struck a railroad crossing gate and became disabled on the 1500 block of Baker Avenue, and the suspect ran on foot, police said.

The suspect dropped a weapon while running and then picked it back up, according to police. Police commanded him to drop the weapon, but he refused, police said, and then officers fired shots at the man.

The man was struck. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Police did not say what type of weapon the man was accused of holding.

The man's name is not being released pending possible charges. ISP is investigating the shooting.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Mizzou student from St. Louis struck and killed in Columbia while crossing street

RELATED: 2 Wash U students robbed at gunpoint

RELATED: Demonstrators at St. Louis Galleria protest death of Terry Tillman

RELATED: Man hit, killed by train in Maplewood

RELATED: Lyft driver accused of raping woman in downtown St. Louis arrested