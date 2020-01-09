Police responding to 'officer-involved shooting' in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. — Police are on scene of what they’ve called an officer-involved shooting in Jennings.
According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, detectives from the bureau of crimes against persons responded to the 5700 block Hodiamont around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said no officers were injured.
A spokesperson said police will provide a briefing around 4 to 4:15 p.m.
Police said a "suspect" was transported to a hospital, but police did not provide information on the nature of the person's injuries or why the person is considered a suspect.
