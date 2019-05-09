ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Garfield and Vandeventer.

Police told 5 On Your Side that they approached a parked vehicle that looked suspicious.

Police believe a man was in possession of marijuana.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, the man refused to cooperate.

Police attempted to tase him. They were unsuccessful.

That's when the suspect reached for a gun and police fired back, hitting the man in the chest.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 7-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car during the incident.

SLMPD PIO Supervisor, Jack Wang, said no officers were hurt.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden held a press conference at 2:30 a.m.

