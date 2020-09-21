Detectives shoot man they say pointed gun at them under porch in St. Louis County

A St. Louis County spokesperson said the man was a wanted violent felon who was wanted for a parole violation

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A man was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment after police said officers shot him after he pointed a gun at them.

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. when officers received some information about a violent felon who was wanted for a parole violation, which included another violent felony, a St. Louis County police spokesperson said.

Officers received information on where the vehicle with the wanted felon was and tried to stop it at Bellefontaine Road at 270, but the car did not stop. Spike strips were then deployed, and the car came to a stop where three people jumped out of the car and ran.

Several other detectives were in the area and joined the search. Two detectives in plain clothes with vests that had ‘police’ on them spotted the wanted felon under a back porch of a home and gave him commands to show his hands. When he did, police said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, at which time the two detectives fired at him.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment, a police spokesperson said.

One of the officers is 28 years old with seven years of experience and the other is 36 years old with 10 years of experience.

Both of the other suspects were taken into custody and one of them was armed, a spokesperson said.

“Had these individuals stopped the vehicle when we first initiated that traffic stop, we would have had no issues we could’ve taken them into custody. I’m not even sure if the other two were wanted for any instances at this point other than our primary suspect that we were looking for at that point. So, all of this could have been alleviated had they just followed the commands of the officers and stopped like you and I do when we get pulled over,” St. Louis County spokesperson Tracy Panus said during a press conference Monday evening.

