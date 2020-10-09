Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect injured in St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Kossuth, which is in the Penrose neighborhood in north city

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was taken to a hospital after an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis early Thursday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Kossuth, which is in the Penrose neighborhood in north city.

No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment.

In a short email from the department, police did not release any further specifics about who fired shots.

5 On Your Side's camera at the scene showed at least four evidence markers on the street. Officers have blocked off a portion of Kossuth while they investigate what happened.

Police Chief John Hayden plans to give an update to the media Thursday morning.