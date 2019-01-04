BALLWIN, Mo. – A woman called the Ballwin Police Department for assistance when she couldn’t get in contact with her caretaker on Sunday morning.

The woman told police she made multiple attempts to contact her caretaker, who is a family member, but she didn’t answer. Police said the family member has since been located.

Officer Rogers responded to the call and made the woman breakfast.

‘A responding officer assisted the caller by concocting a quasi-delicious breakfast spread of fluffed scrambled eggs with a side of toasted white bread and jam,’ Ballwin police said.