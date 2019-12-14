ST. LOUIS — A former officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has received two years of probation after she was accused of slamming on the brakes to hurt two people in the back of her police car last year.

Charging documents said Lori Wozniak, who had been with the department since 1998, was called to a disturbance call where two people were arrested on Aug. 2, 2018. She said the people who were arrested were saying rude things about her before they were loaded into her car.

Wozniak told her sergeant that she wanted to drop them off at Riverview Boulevard and Interstate 270 and that she would be slamming on the brakes at every stop sign, documents said.

While she was driving the passengers back to the station, she slammed on the brakes, causing both victims to slide around in the back seat, according to charging documents. One of the victims hit his head, causing a cut above his eye.

Documents said Wozniak claimed she was stopping for a dog to cross the street, but police did not see a dog when they reviewed her dashcam footage.

She was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and was found guilty.

The police department confirmed Wozniak is no longer with the department as of Oct. 29, 2018.

