ST. LOUIS — It's an event that has become as big of a Thanksgiving tradition in St. Louis as turkey and Black Friday bargains – Guns N Hoses.

A rare night where our area's police and firemen lace up their gloves to box each other for a good cause.

The fiercest fight of the night, didn't take place between the ropes. It was in Suite 205, where officer Ryan O'Connor punched back, step by step.

"Just an incredible thing to see him get up and walk into his seating area for this event to watch," says Luke Levin, the Arnold Police Chaplin.

This time last year, Arnold Police Officer Ryan O'Connor was at Guns and Hoses as a ticket holder.

"Of course, little did we know we’d be in this capacity this year," remembers Levin.

Just 13 days later, December 5, 2017, O'Connor had a burglary suspect in the back of his patrol car when the suspect pulled out his own gun, shot O'Connor in the back of the head before taking his own life.

"There were several touch and go moments," said Levin.

"I remember standing there by his bed the night he got shot, we were there all night thinking he was going to die," says Ron Battelle, the Executive Director of Backstoppers.

Backstoppers has been in O'Connor's corner ever since.

"We’re all rooting for him and here for him," said Battelle.

O'Connor still struggles with a traumatic brain injury but has regained so many other abilities, doctors never thought were possible.

"We almost wait for them to say he’s not going to be able to do this because it’s usually just a matter of time before he does it," said Levin.

