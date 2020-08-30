8 police officers have been shot since June 1 in St. Louis

On Saturday, two police officers were shot in south city

ST. LOUIS — Saturday evening, two officers were shot while responding to a call for a shooting in south St. Louis.

An officer was shot in the head and another one was shot in the leg.

The officer who was shot in the head is in very critical condition, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden.

Hayden also said during a press conference these are the seventh and eighth officers to be shot while working since June 1.

On June 1, four officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were shot during riots in the city.

On July 26, another officer was shot when a man opened fire with a sawed-off shotgun. It happened when police were on patrol to help disperse cruising vehicles at the Crown Mart gas station lot on N. 13th Street at. Webb drove past them and fired shots at them with a sawed-off shotgun.

On Aug. 2, an officer was shot in the arm while working an off-duty assignment in downtown St. Louis. Two teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.