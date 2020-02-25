ST. LOUIS — Regional leaders are coming together Wednesday to sign their approval of a new security strategy for the transit system, with the goals of changing the perception of MetroLink and improve safety, according to a press release.

The strategy culminates from a years-long study on how to make the MetroLink system safer.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWG) conducted the study alongside officials and law enforcement from St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County. EWG concluded that Metro Transit lacked a defined security strategy and worked with leaders to develop one. A security assessment report was released in February of 2019.

Regional leaders expected at the signing include St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Clair County Executive Mark Kern.

"Public transit safety is a regional issue," a press release announcing the signing said. "The System Security Strategy outlines a systemwide framework, a strategic direction, for effectively providing a safe and secure Metro transit system."

In 2019, the St. Louis County Council approved $5 million in funding for police services and security for MetroLink. In September 2019, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county would add more 16 uniformed police officers and two sergeants to the MetroLink patrol in St. Louis city.

RELATED: St. Louis County Council approves $5M for MetroLink security

RELATED: County to add 16 officers, 2 sergeants to patrol MetroLink in the city

The signing will be held at EWG's St. Louis headquarters at 10:45 a.m.

More local stories: