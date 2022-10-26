Officials give update on St. Louis school shooting Wednesday

St. Louis police, the FBI and the mayor gave updates on the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning.

The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds.

The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old Jean Kuczka.

A news conference was planned for 11:15 a.m. with Mayor Tishaura Jones, Congresswoman Cori Bush, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Interim Chief Michael Sack, FBI St. Louis Special Agent Jay Greenberg, Department of Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, St. Louis Public Schools representatives.

The live stream can be viewed on 5+, KSDK.com and on the 5 On Your Side YouTube channel.