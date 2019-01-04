ST. LOUIS — Over the next year, the Mercy South family is about to get much bigger.

Between now and December, there will be not one, not two, not even 10 new bundles of joy. Between an ER doctor and 12 nurses, they are expecting 13 babies!

Sara Carpenter of Lemon Cherry Photography took these photos of nine of the expectant mothers, but four others couldn't make the photo shoot. Click here to see more photos.

Good luck to all the soon-to-be mothers!

