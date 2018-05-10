HERMANN, Mo. — When October arrives, it’s show time for Hermann, Missouri.

"We gear up for Oktoberfest all summer long," said Tammy Bruckerhoff, tourism & economic development director.

"On a nice weekend we can get upwards to 20-30,000 people in town,” said Bossiness owner, Mike Sloan.

People come by car and by train.

"If you haven’t taking a ride on a Amtrak act this is a beautiful to ride that train all along the Missouri river yes easy access," said Tammy Bruckerhoff .

Once in Herman there is a local trolley company to get you to your destination.

"We have great lodging and great camp grounds, we have wonderful restaurants, nightlife, bars and a course everyone knows us for our winery’s scatted in and out of town," said Tammy Bruckerhoff.

Oktoberfest runs every weekend in October, for more information on entertainment and venues, click here.

© 2018 KSDK