Old motel on North Grand gets new life to help community

The Grand Motel in North St. Louis was shut down and declared a public nuisance about four months ago.

ST. LOUIS — An old motel that was considered a problem property hurting the community now has a new owner on a mission to help the community.

The new owner of the old Grand Motel, Monique Buchanan, wants to turn it into a center for domestic violence victims and bring new life to North Grand.

Over the last few years, St. Louis police had been called out to the Grand Motel more than a hundred times.

“It's been a nuisance for years and years,” Buchanan said. “We just want it to just be a great facility. And why tear it down and make more just vacant lots when you can save lives?”

She wants to turn it into the Eagles Nest Domestic Violence Center to help victims just like her mother.

“I was born to a mom that had four children at the age of 20. My biological dad was a heroin addict. So I'm very passionate about survivorship,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan wants the center to help trauma survivors with everything: A safe and fully furnished place to live, mental and physical health services and jobs.

“Each room will have a single person staying in it. They will have their own kitchenette with a a stove, refrigerator and bed. We're going to do a total renovation of the property,” Buchanan said.

She says she's modeling it after another successful non-profit living complex, Doorways, which helps people living with HIV/AIDS.

“Well, it's amazing what a home can do,” Doorways President and CEO Opal Jones said.

Jones says we need more properties like this in St. Louis.

“There needs to be more because what we have is just a drop in the bucket. It's hard right now. Rents are sky-high, it's just hard to get by in general. And then when you start complicating matters with disease, with domestic violence and all of these other traumas that people experience, it's just a tough time to survive,” Jones said.

Buchanan says she now has to get the public nuisance order lifted which states the property is supposed to be closed for a year.

The city did not provide a comment on the new plans.