ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Olivette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing couple.

Igor Zhukov, 47, and Michele Laws, 43, have been missing since Thursday.

Zhukov is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark jacket.

Laws is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an orange, silky shirt and light-colored jeans.

The couple’s car is a dark-colored Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plates SM1R5N. The car has two stickers on the trunk. One of the stickers says, "Old Bohomme Elementary" and the other says, "DaySpring Arts and Education.”

Anyone with information of their whereabouts should contact the Olivette Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

