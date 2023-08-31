Olivette APA shelter asks for help after 35 dogs rescued from hoarding, cruelty cases

The APA said 35 recently rescued dogs have been taken in by its Olivette location, causing a "critical situation" for the overloaded shelter.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Animal Protection Association of Missouri (APA) is pleading for help after the rescue of 35 dogs caused a "critical situation" for one of its overloaded shelters.

The APA said 17 large dogs rescued from a hoarding case and seven dogs rescued from a cruelty case were taken in by APA Olivette. The APA's Olivette and Brentwood shelters were already at full capacity, with 135 pets taken to APA Olivette alone in the past week.

"The urgency of the situation prompted APA to make a heartfelt plea for support, acknowledging the potential fatigue that can arise from repeated urgent requests," the organization said in a news release. "The organization deeply appreciates the ongoing support from the community and understands the challenges of constantly sharing such pleas."

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the APA is asking for people who can adopt, foster or take a dog on a "date" by giving them a vacation from the shelter over the weekend.

"Amidst the urgency, we want to acknowledge our incredible community for their unwavering support. We understand the potential fatigue that can arise from repeated urgent requests, and we truly appreciate every single person who has stood by us,” APA CEO Sarah Javier said.

“The situation we face is critical, and we're calling on our compassionate community to once again rally together and make a profound impact on the shelter pets. Every share, every act of kindness, and every effort matters more than we can express. Together, we can give these animals the second chance they so rightly deserve."

Here's what the APA said people can do to help:

Adopt: Cats and dogs over 6 months old are available at a 50% discount as part of the #CleartheShelter initiative.

Cats and dogs over 6 months old are available at a 50% discount as part of the #CleartheShelter initiative. Short-Term Foster: Provide a dog a temporary break from the shelter, with all necessary provisions provided.

Provide a dog a temporary break from the shelter, with all necessary provisions provided. Trial Adoption: A two-week trial run to see how a dog fits in your home.

A two-week trial run to see how a dog fits in your home. Take a Dog on a Date: Give a dog a break from the shelter during the holiday weekend.