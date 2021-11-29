x
Omicron variant concerns scrap Gov. Parson's trade trip to Israel, Greece

Parson's office said Monday that a planned trip to Israel and Greece has been postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson answers media's questions in Kansas City, Mo.(Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic has again nixed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plans for an overseas trade trip.

Parson's office said Monday that a planned trip to Israel and Greece has been postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions. That comes after Israel announced Sunday that it was barring entry by foreign visitors because of concerns about the new omicron variant of the virus.

Parson had been scheduled to depart Thursday and return Dec. 11.

He originally had planned to travel to Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020, but that was called off as COVID-19 began spreading. Parson, like many U.S. governors, subsequently directed people to temporarily stay home.

Parson said in a written statement that the trade trip was postponed again “to respect the travel policies and practices enacted by the host countries” and ensure the health of those traveling with him.

The governor's office said Parson hopes to reschedule the trip.

Since becoming governor in June 2018, Parson has taken two foreign trade trips. He traveled to France, Germany and Switzerland in June 2019 and to Australia in August 2019.

