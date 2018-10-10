SWANSEA, Ill. — This time last year, Wolf Branch Middle School was beginning its descent, literally, into a long-abandoned mine out of commission for over seven decades. Its students, teachers, and faculty had gone through nearly 15 years of classes before the potentially fatal fault was discovered, prompting a quick-thinking, decision-making race against time.

The middle school, built in 2002, was constructed atop the Summit Mine, which gifted close to 50 years worth of work in Swansea. While its rich history sat within the soil of the school, it was not until last summer that the sure, but steady red herrings made their presence known. First, it was the floor titles that began to buckle. Those cracks then expanded from the floor to the wall, superintendent Scott Harres said last year, and that's when the Department of Natural Resources took over.

All it took was one weekend of inspections for the department to close off sections of the school. The gym and the cafeteria were the first to go, but only temporarily, while the hallways remained a safe zone. The in-your-face inspections found a way to benefit both student and teacher, too; the closures of two vital rooms had minimal effect on their daily schedules.

Speaking with 5 On Your Side last year, Harres described the unexpectedness of the discovery, saying in part, "[There's] a lot of underground mines. Unfortunately, the possibility of them shifting becomes a real possibility and they're thinking that's where we are." Their suspicions were found to be true, as just days later, students were forced to evacuate to an emergency building on-campus to continue their schooling.

The Department of Natural Resources reported the direct impact area of the abandoned mine was about three acres wide. Those three acres were big enough to prompt further need for work on the school ground.

The Wolf Branch School District said in a Facebook post that no movement was discovered following the "successful completion of the grouting of the mine voids underneath the Middle School [sic]." As such, they said, the process of eliminating the sinking worry was allowed to begin its third phase — significant demolition.

The gymnasium, cafeteria, locker rooms, kitchen, and music rooms will be "completely demolished," while the offices, entryway, and library will require "selective demolition" at the middle school. Deconstructive work began on Tuesday.

The third phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of December, the school district said.

