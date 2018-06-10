LEBANON, Ill - A Saturday morning crash on highway 50 in Lebanon has left one person dead and sent two other to the hospital.

According to the highway patrol, a car crossed the center line and collided with another car in the oncoming lane.

The driver of the car that was hit died at the scene.

The driver of the other car and his 7-year-old-daughter were taken to the hospital. The daughter was said to be in stable condition at the time.

There are no current charges being filed and the crash is under investigation.

