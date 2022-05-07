Crash on westbound I-270 in north St. Louis County kills 1

The two right lanes of I-270 westbound are closed while emergency crews respond to the crash.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in north St. Louis County.

Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the department is at the scene of the fatal crash at I-270 westbound at the Washington/Elizabeth exit .

MoDOT traffic cameras show what appears to be a black vehicle that crashed into a pole and overturned in the grass off I-270.

The two right lanes of I-270 westbound were closed for several hours while emergency crews respond to the crash. They reopened at about noon Saturday.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.