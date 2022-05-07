Crash on westbound I-270 in north St. Louis County kills 1

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died in a single-vehicle crash in north St. Louis County.
Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the department is at the scene of the fatal crash at I-270 westbound at the Washington/Elizabeth exit .
MoDOT traffic cameras show what appears to be a black vehicle that crashed into a pole and overturned in the grass off I-270.
The two right lanes of I-270 westbound were closed for several hours while emergency crews respond to the crash. They reopened at about noon Saturday.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information is confirmed.