One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway

ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident.

The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday to the 700 block of White Road in St. Clair for a house fire.

The fire was extinguished by responding fire personnel who were already on the scene. Once it was extinguished, responding personnel found a deceased body inside.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office have begun an investigation into the fire, the post says.

The individual has not been identified at this time.

