1 dead in motorcycle crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash in St. Charles County leaves one dead and one injured on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:00 p.m. Sunday near Highway DD and Highway 94.

Michael Arias, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Nightster and was not wearing a helmet, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Arias was traveling eastbound when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, causing the motorcycle to crash head-on into a 2012 Honda Accord traveling westbound, according to the report.

The woman in the second vehicle, who was an occupant, is listed as having moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

No other information is available at this time. 5 On Your Side will update this story as information becomes available.