One dead in north city house fire Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a house fire in north St. Louis on Thursday night, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted a little after 8 p.m. that crews were being sent to the 5400 block of Robin Avenue for an occupied two-story building that was on fire.
The original call stated that someone was trapped inside the heavy blaze.
The whole backside of the house was destroyed.
About an hour later, fire officials took to Twitter for an update: The fire was put out, but one person did not make it out.
Officials confirm the victim is an adult male.
The fire is under investigation.