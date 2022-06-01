One dead in north city house fire Thursday night

The cause of the fire is being investigated by officials.

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a house fire in north St. Louis on Thursday night, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted a little after 8 p.m. that crews were being sent to the 5400 block of Robin Avenue for an occupied two-story building that was on fire.

The original call stated that someone was trapped inside the heavy blaze.

5400blk of Robin - Occupied two story frame dwelling; heavy #fire showing. Report of persons trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity



Truck 27 is first due.

Battalion 6 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/N6qD7JIWov — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 7, 2022

The whole backside of the house was destroyed.

About an hour later, fire officials took to Twitter for an update: The fire was put out, but one person did not make it out.

Officials confirm the victim is an adult male.

The fire is under investigation.