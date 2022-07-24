x
Passenger dies in Montgomery County crash, driver cited for DUI

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Daniel Adams, 34, was cited for driving under the influence.
Sharp shards of car glass on the asphalt

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Montgomery County, Illinois.

One vehicle crashed on Illinois Route 16, near South 5th Street around 7:25 p.m. Friday night. 

First reports from the investigation said the vehicle left the road and hit an embankment and a tree, according to Illinois State Police.

The 59-year-old male passenger from Witt, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The 34-year-old male driver, from Gillespie, Illinois, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators did not name the passenger, but the driver cited for DUI was a 34-year-old man, Daniel Adams.

The driver was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, according to police. 

5 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available. 

