Passenger dies in Montgomery County crash, driver cited for DUI

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Montgomery County, Illinois.
One vehicle crashed on Illinois Route 16, near South 5th Street around 7:25 p.m. Friday night.
First reports from the investigation said the vehicle left the road and hit an embankment and a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
The 59-year-old male passenger from Witt, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 34-year-old male driver, from Gillespie, Illinois, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators did not name the passenger, but the driver cited for DUI was a 34-year-old man, Daniel Adams.
The driver was cited for driving under the influence and speeding, according to police.
