One killed, one seriously injured in Jennings crash

Two vehicles collided at Lucas and Hunt Road and Hord Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and one person is seriously injured after a crash in Jennings Friday night.

The driver of a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling eastbound on Lucas and Hunt Road. St. Louis County police say the driver crossed into westbound traffic, when it struck another vehicle traveling westbound.

The second vehicle was a 2008 BMW X3.

The driver of the Lancer was taken to the hospital for treatment. They had life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Lancer, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver in the X3 had moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. There were no passengers in the X3.