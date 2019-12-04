ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man is dead after a shooting in the 8600 block of Jacobi on Friday afternoon.

St. Louis County Police Department's City of Jennings precinct responded to a call of a shooting at around 1:15 p.m. Police say when they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. The man had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the scene is ‘very active’ near an apartment complex off Lucas and Hunt and they’re still looking for a suspect. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

The communications director for the Riverview Gardens School District said two schools nearby the shooting, Koch Elementary School and Westview Middle School, had been put on lockdown Friday afternoon out of precaution.

The lockdown lasted for about fifteen minutes and ended just after 2 p.m. No students or staff were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).