Oppressive heat and humidity has been lingering around the bi-state all week, and we have one more day before we get some relief.

A warm front to our north is pulling hot, humid air from the south across the region with gusty winds continuing into Thursday. Highs will be between the low to mid-90s with heat indices in the 100-102 degree range.

A few pop-up showers or storms are possible by late afternoon, with quick heavy downpours. No severe weather is expected for our area.

A cold front will slide through on Friday and stall to our south over the weekend, bringing much cooler air and chances for rain for some of us through Sunday.

The front stalls south of St. Louis this weekend, triggering showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Areas north of I-70 will be more dry.

The front starts to lift back north Monday, bringing with it slightly warmer temperatures and higher rain chances. Showers and storms are most likely on Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday. A much-awaited fall air mass settles in late next week, with highs only topping in the low 70s! With evenings in the low 50s, you can finally give the A/C a nice break.

