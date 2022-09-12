What's changed one year after tornado damaged Amazon warehouse?

While some changes have been made to an Amazon warehouse damaged by a tornado in December 2021, lawmakers are still pushing for more to protect workers.

Six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, and another person died in their home in Defiance, Missouri.

5 On Your Side talked with Amazon officials the day before the one-year anniversary about what's changed.

"It's been a real year of grieving and recovery for this community, and our community," Amazon Director of Global Media Relations Kelly Nantel said.

She said they've increased manager training, required two drills every quarter and issued cards to every employee on how to stay safe in severe weather events.

"We've spent a lot of time doing reviews of our emergency response and preparedness protocols," she said.

Although Amazon believes their shelter areas are located in the correct place, Nantel said they assess each building to be on top of any improvements needed.

"We've done some assessments of our facilities to understand are our severe weather areas in the right place, and is it the best place they can be? We've made adjustments where we need to across facilities in our network to account for that," she said.

The new facility will be rebuilt without a storm shelter. 5 On Your Side's Elyse Schoenig asked why.

"I think it's important to know we're a tenant in the building, and the landlord is required to return the building to its precondition state, and that's what they're doing," she said.

5 On Your Side has followed up with former Amazon delivery drivers in the last year. Some said say they feared for their lives last Dec. 10.

"They didn't care about any of the drivers' lives, we were out there still delivering packages," former delivery driver Deontae Yancey said.

"Our drivers are very clearly trained to not put themselves in a situation where they feel at risk," Nantel said.

Now, both Illinois and Missouri lawmakers are pushing for legislation to protect Amazon workers.

"We follow the law, and if that becomes the law then Amazon will comply with the law," she said.

Employees who still work for this Amazon have been relocated to Pontoon Beach.