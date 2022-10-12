'It's just how this town is': One year since tornado hit Defiance, community reflects

Both Defiance, MO and Edwardsville, IL were hit by EF-3 tornadoes on Dec. 10, 2021. Seven people lost their lives that day.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEFIANCE, Mo. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak ripped across the bi-state.

Both Defiance, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois were hit by EF-3 tornadoes. Seven people lost their lives that day. Six people in Edwardsville and one in Defiance.

The tornado shocked everyone that night in the small Missouri city and some are still getting back on their feet.

It's a day that many said they'll never forget and one that first responders are using to make changes for the better.

While the city has come back stronger from it, some are still trying to get past the Dec. 10 destruction.

Fire Chief Dan Casey of the New Melle Fire District said it's hard to believe it's been a full year.

"No, it doesn't feel like it's been a year at all, and being December, you know, the weather obviously was a little bit different than it is today," he said.

It was a cold and quiet morning in New Melle, Missouri on Saturday.

Chief Casey said it's a drastically different scene from what was in the sky a year ago today.

"It's not something that we would expect to happen, you know, it was more of the April, May, June kind of thing," he said.

An EF-3 tornado touched down just miles down the road in Defiance, Missouri.

Chief Casey said his team was ready to respond.

"We were getting several reports of buildings being damaged, people being trapped in their homes, so that was, you know, a large amount of information that was coming in all at the same time and the ability to respond to all of those different emergencies is extremely difficult," he said.

Chief Casey's team went to work immediately with the help of several other surrounding agencies.

"To see how the people here in St. Charles County responded, and with the administration, with the county, all of the different departments, the police department, the ambulance district, all the surrounding fire districts, everybody just came together and was offering as much support as possible," he said.

People with badges and uniforms weren't the only ones to step up though. Many, like Donnie McCloud, wanted to do their part too.

"I wanted to help. I didn't know where to go to help. I didn't know what to do to help, but I just I felt like I needed to do something," he said.

McCloud was a junior in high school at the time, but he remembers Dec. 10 like it was yesterday, when he saw the community, he loved completely destroyed.

"You see pictures on the internet or on the news all the time, and you never really think it's going to happen to you until it does, and to see people's homes just completely destroyed, and they're out picking up pieces and little belongings in their yard. It definitely kind of tugged at your heartstrings a little bit," he said.

McCloud had a Facebook group already set up, 'New Melle 411,' and he used it to help coordinate donations and recovery for those impacted.

He said they helped raise over $10,000 in gift cards.

"It was amazing to see, and it just was so close to Christmas, too, and I think that's what encouraged a lot of people to jump in and help, and it's, I mean, it's just how this town is. Everybody's close and everybody comes together in a time of need," McCloud said.

While they'll never forget the life lost and the destruction left, both Chief Casey and McCloud will always remember how the community responded together.

"I'm sure that's something that everybody is going to be talking about. Remember the tornado back in 2021? We learned from it, and I think that's what's really important," Chief Casey said.

"I will always remember what happened and just remember how great this community was when it happened," McCloud said.

According to Chief Casey, after the tornado, a lot of the agencies sat down and came up with ideas on how they can improve their response to the community.