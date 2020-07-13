3 things to consider before engaging in an online argument

A communications professor also explained why blocking or unfriending someone on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram doesn't help the situation

ST. LOUIS — Have you unfriended or unfollowed people on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram because the posts are simply overwhelming and anxiety provoking? If you answered yes, you are not alone. These days it seems there's not a lot of common ground on social media.

However, there is a way to have a civil conversation with someone you disagree with. Just ask Webster University communications professor Scott Jensen. He teaches conflict resolution and relational development.



He said our differences shouldn't stop us from learning about why a person has the views they hold.

"The greatest ideas come from interacting from different perspectives and coming together and understanding perspectives that people have," Jensen explained. "If we are insular in our thinking, then that’s a real hindrance to progress."



So, the next time you feel compelled to comment on a post you disagree with on social media consider these things recommended by Jensen.

No. 1: Ask yourself if it’s worth it.



No. 2: Be aware of the language you use in your post. If you name call or use an angry tone, you’re likely going to get a response with much of the same.

No. 3: Speak with respect. Write as well and as polite as you would if you were face to face with that person.

Jensen said make sure the ‘you’ is taken out of the language you use. That way you're less likely to get a defensive response.

“Make sure that there aren’t ‘you’ kinds of triggers. The language focuses on the argument. For example: 'What you said about blank doesn’t make sense to me,' as opposed to, 'You are not making sense to me,'” explained Jensen.