What's open and closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day?

If you have errands to run today, you may want to check if the office is open.

ST. LOUIS — Monday marks Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day in part of the United States.

The federal government, and state governments in Missouri and Illinois list Oct. 9 as Columbus Day. The federal government also recognizes Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples' Day, though it is not listed as a federal holiday.

As both a state and federal holiday, many offices will be closed.

Banks

As a Federal Reserve bank holiday, most banks will be closed. US Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank branches will be closed while Chase Bank and TD Bank will be open.

You can still utilize online banking and ATM services.

The stock market will remain open on Monday.

Post office

All United States Post Offices will be closed, and mail will not be delivered Monday.

UPS and FedEx locations will be open on Monday, but some services may experience a delay due to the holiday.

Federal government offices

All federal offices will be closed, including federal courts.

State and local government offices

Both Missouri and Illinois celebrate Columbus Day as a state holiday, so state offices will be closed. That includes things like DMVs.

Not all local municipalities will be closed for Columbus Day. St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County do not list Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day as a county or city holiday, meaning their offices will be open. St. Louis County Court lists Columbus Day as a court holiday, but only the Circuit Clerk's Office, Court En Banc and Probate Court are closed.

Some offices in the City of St. Louis will be closed on Monday: Board of Election Commissioners, Recorder of Deeds and Office of the License Collector.

Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and Madison County in Illinois recognize Columbus Day, so county offices will be closed.

Grocery and other retail stores