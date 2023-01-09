'We are still fighting' | Original Crusoe's restaurant in St. Louis could stay open, depending on support

Stephanie LaChance said that since she announced the restaurant's closure, the support has been overwhelming.

ST. LOUIS — A family-owned restaurant in south St. Louis announced it was closing its doors.

Owners of the Original Crusoe's in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood broke the news on social media earlier this week.

The original owner, Steve Limmer, purchased the building in 1979 and his daughter, Stephanie LaChance, has kept the business up and running.

Stephanie, who is nicknamed Stevie after her dad, made the difficult decision. She took over the business a decade ago after her dad became ill from Parkinson's disease.

LaChance said COVID really hurt the restaurant, like many other businesses. She also noted it was a rough summer with Mother Nature's storms and relentless heat.

Power outages and loss of food paired with equipment malfunctions was a disastrous recipe for them to handle.

Now, they'll continue to operate until they go through their inventory.

LaChance said since the social media post, the support has been overwhelming.

"I just want people to remember we are here, I feel like we are off the beaten path and it's hard to remember us, we are here and we are still fighting. I want them to come out and enjoy our food and make us busy. We want to work," she said with a chuckle.

LaChance said she will give her business a chance.

If the support continues, they may stay open.

LaChance's best friend created a Gofundme to help the business.

If you're interested in helping, click here.



