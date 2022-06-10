Orlando ride to be taken down after Tyre Sampson's death

Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall ride in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Months after St. Louis County teenager Tyre Sampson fell to his death from an Orlando thrill ride, the company that operates the attraction has announced it will be torn down.

Orlando Slingshot said in a Thursday statement that it will take down the 400-foot-tall Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park.

Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his seat about halfway down the ride and fell to the ground below.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said Orlando Slingshot's Ritchie Armstrong in the statement announcing the ride's closure. “In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name.”

The timeline for taking the ride down "will be determined by the approvals of all involved parties and regulatory entities," Orlando Slingshot said.

ICON Park said in a statement that it supported the decision to have the ride taken down.

"Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot’s decision to take down the ride,” the park said.

Tyre's parent's, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses in April, claiming they failed to safely operate the ride, failed to warn Sampson of the proper height and weight safety restrictions and failed to properly train employees. The suit also claims they failed to provide appropriate restraint systems and negligently allowed Sampson to board the ride despite being over the weight limit.

The autopsy showed that Sampson weighed 383 pounds when he died. The weight limit for the ride was 287.