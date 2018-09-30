ST. LOUIS — It’s a family reunion like you have never seen before.

Imagine you find out that you have a handful of siblings who you never knew existed. It is a complicated story. But, essentially, it took a DNA test and a lot of online research to connect a group of four sisters and one brother.

"Our laughs are the same," said Rebecca Wenckus, as she sat next to her two biological sisters, Sandy Gummersheimer and Jennifer Conway-Silverstri, and biological brother, Jim Floerchinger, for the first time.

"There are so many things that the DNA carries that you're like, 'wow, we really are related,'" said Floerchinger.

These four people are half-siblings and did not even know it until a couple of years ago.

Floerchinger's father, James, was a medical student at Washington University and worked for the groundbreaking fertility program, Masters and Johnson. The institute paved the way for human sexuality.

"My dad was part of that research team, so he told me about that part, but he never told me about the fertility side," Floerchinger explained.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

What Floerchinger's dad did not tell him was that he, and other men in the area, donated their sperm to couples who could not conceive on their own.

"I think he would be really thrilled that he helped other families be able to have kids,” he said.

Biologically, each one of a total of five siblings (one sister was unable to make it to the reunion), shares James as a father, but all have different mothers.

At the time, every couple who visited the Wash U Fertility Clinic was confronted with what was a difficult and awkward decision, at best, especially for the man.

"He did it because he said he loved my mom so much, and he just felt like he had to do this for her, even though it felt odd to know that she was going to have a child that wasn't really part of him," said Conway-Silverstri.

Now to how these adults found one another.

"I started looking at the family trees ... I did a lot of research, a lot of googling, a lot of searching," said Nancy Elser.

Elser grew up with Sandy Gummersheimer. They later found out that they are half-sisters. When their mother revealed this long-kept secret, Elser took to Ancestry.com and 23 And Me DNA Testing.

"I was in the backyard going, 'So, hi I'm your brother,'" described Floerchinger about the first time he talked to his sisters by phone.

Essentially, Elser was able to connect her half-sister, Sandy, with her biological relatives. Now, she, herself is reuniting with sisters and a brother, people she had no idea were connected so closely.

"I doubled my sibling number in a year from like 6 to 12, right?" joked Rebecca Wenckus.

© 2018 KSDK