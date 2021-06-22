A Place to Call Home: Chris and Mikhail

If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3

Bright, resilient and creative thinkers are the best way to describe brothers, 12-year-old Chris and 9-year-old Mikhail. Ask these brothers which superhero is best, and they can talk endlessly about Black Panther, Superman, The Flash or any other Marvel/DC heroes! Pour out a box of Legos for Chris and Mikhail, and they will be busy for hours. Building new and inventive Lego structures shows just how creative these boys are!

Chris is outgoing, silly, and makes others smile easily. He loves music, sports, and Family Feud! This young thinker really enjoys science, but math is his strong suit. While bored and flipping through books recently, Chris thought he would add up all the pages in the room. Even without a calculator, Chris located the last page of each book, added the pages up in his head, and came to a CORRECT total!



Mikhail may be more reserved than his big brother, but you would never know it in the school setting! He is eager to learn and even more eager to answer any question his teachers may throw at him, even if he doesn’t always know the answer. Mikhail is well liked by his peers and teachers. He wants to help out others, and when asked, Mikhail will always volunteer first!

These two brothers also have a little wish. They would love new Lego sets. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.



THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.