ST. LOUIS — David is seven-years-old but has lived without a family since he was just four-years-old. He is super sweet and loves to be active.

Rockin' Jump was the perfect place for David to play. He had so much fun on the trampolines and enjoying an Icee!

A great family for David would be one with patience and a lot of love. He is ready for a family to guide him as he grows into a great young man.

David also has a little wish. He would like to spend another day at Rocking Jump! If you would like to learn more about becoming part of his life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

And a BIG thank you to Rockin' Jump for pulling out all the stops for David. To learn more about open jumps and birthday parties, please check them out at https://rockinjump.com/ofallon/.