A Place to Call Home: Kendell

Kendell has a very calm demeanor and handles any of life's challenges with grace.

ST. LOUIS — Kendell is a 14-year-old who thinks deep and loves even deeper. He works hard in school, always trying to challenge himself to learn more and improve.

He loves to talk about his favorite subjects. Kendell also enjoys traveling with his foster family. He is really interested in antique cars. Kendell has a very calm demeanor and handles any of life's challenges with grace. He is very responsible - finishing his chores quickly and completely.

Kendell enjoys video games, basketball and just started Jiu Jitsu.

This sweet young man also has a little wish. He would like a gaming package.

If you would like to learn more about being part of Kendell's life or granting his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.